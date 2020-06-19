You Can — and Should — Watch HBO's Watchmen for Free This Weekend

www.youtube.com\/","thumbnail_height":360,"thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/i.ytimg.com\/vi\/zymgtV99Rko\/hqdefault.jpg","thumbnail_width":480,"title":"Watchmen | Official Tease | HBO","type":"video","version":"1.0","width":480}" data-url="https://youtu.be/zymgtV99Rko" data-autoplay="false" data-loop="false" data-start="0" data-fs="true" data-rel="true">
If you missed HBO's Peabody Award-winning drama Watchmen when it aired last fall, now is the perfect time to watch. The series, from Damon Lindelof, stars Regina King and explores the legacy of white supremacy and systemic racism in America through a version of history in which masked vigilantes are
