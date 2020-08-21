You Can Score Up to 70% Off in the Tory Burch Private Sale

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Happy Friday! We’re sure you’re pumped for the weekend, but we’re about to make it that much more exciting. Don’t believe Us? Well, buckle up, because Tory Burch just launched a major sale event — and the prices are out of this world. Seriously — you can score up to 70% off some of the brand’s bestsellers. Naturally, we decided to narrow down our top picks for your shopping convenience. Check them out below and get ready to add some designer duds to your closet!

These Simple Wedges

Get the height heels provide with none of the discomfort thanks to these sophisticated wedges. Obsessed!

Get the Chelsea Wedge shoes (originally $278) on sale with free shipping for just $149 at Tory Burch!

These Iconic Flat Sandals

These sandals will look great with so many different outfits, and it’s always a win when a Miller is on sale!

Get the Miller Metal-Logo Sandal, Leather (originally $228) on sale with free shipping for just $129 at Tory Burch!

These Chic Slides

The cutout detail on this pair of sleek sandals is so fashionable, and they’re so easy to wear.

Get the Selby Slide shoes (originally $248) on sale with free shipping for just $149 at Tory Burch!

These Smart Loafers

Simply timeless! These loafers are the ideal footwear to elevate an everyday ensemble.

Get the Miller Metal-Logo Loafer, Leather (originally $298) on sale with free shipping for just $199 at Tory Burch!

These Colorful Sneakers

The stripes on these sneakers provide a fun pop of color, and they are sure to be a staple in your athleisure ensembles.

Get the Howell Court Striped Sneaker (originally $198) on sale with free shipping for just $119 at Tory Burch!

These Wedge Sandals

Holy platforms! The stacked appearance of these wedge sandals is totally trendy.

Get the Selby Wedge Sandal (originally $348) on sale with free shipping for just $209 at Tory Burch!

These Beautiful Riding Boots

Fall is all about a tall boot, and this pair just so happens to be one of the best we’ve seen to date.

Get the Miller Lug Sole Boot (originally $528) on sale with free shipping for just $269 at Tory Burch!

This Elegant Shoulder Bag

Getting an investment piece like this on sale is so rare! This bag is an instant classic, and it’ll stay in style for many years.

Get the Kira Mixed-Materials Mini Bag (originally $328) on sale with free shipping for just $229 at Tory Burch!

This Leather Hobo Bag

This well-crafted hobo bag has that relaxed, casual vibe we’re always looking for.

Get the Miller Metal-Logo Mini Hobo (originally $498) on sale with free shipping for just $299 at Tory Burch!

This Weekender Bag

This oversized tote can fit everything you need if you’re heading out on a socially distanced getaway.

Get the Perry Satchel (originally $598) on sale with free shipping for just $249 at Tory Burch!

These Ruffle Sneakers

We’re so into the little touch of ruffle on the side of these crisp white sneakers.

Get the Golf Ruffle Trainers (originally $198) on sale with free shipping for just $99 at Tory Burch!

These Basic Leggings

These leggings actually have stitching that seriously makes them seem like traditional pants. Wear them everywhere!

Get the Tech Ponte Slim-Fit Pants (originally $195) on sale with free shipping for just $99 at Tory Burch!

Looking for more? Check out all of the items up for grabs during the Tory Burch Private Sale!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

