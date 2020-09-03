You Can Soon Order Travis Scott’s Favorite Meal at McDonald’s

The Golden Arches meet Cactus Jack.

McDonald’s announced on Thursday (Sept. 3) that it is teaming up with Travis Scott for a fun, charitable partnership. Starting September 8 through October 4, the popular fast food restaurant will be offering the “Highest in the Room” rapper’s favorite meal all across the United States. Travis and McDonald’s will also be supporting charitable organizations during the month-long program.

What’s Trav’s go-to bite? A quarter pounder with cheese, bacon and lettuce with a medium order of fries and BBQ sauce to dip. The $6 order is complete with a Sprite.

“I couldn’t be more excited to bring the Cactus Jack x McDonald’s collaboration to life,” Travis said in a statement. “We are bringing together two iconic worlds. Including a charitable component was key for me, and I can’t wait for people to see what we have in store.”

“Everyone has a favorite McDonald’s meal, no matter who you are,” McDonald’s U.S. Chief Marketing Officer Morgan Flatley mirrored. “Travis is a true McDonald’s fan having grown up visiting our restaurants in Houston, not to mention one of the biggest musical acts and cultural icons in the world. This is the first time in nearly 30 years we’ve introduced a superstar’s name to our menu – we’re excited to bring the Travis Scott Meal to a McDonald’s near you starting next week.”

This is the first time since the 1992 collaboration with Michael Jordan that a celebrity’s name has been featured on the McDonald’s menu. More surprises and releases as part of the Travis Scott partnership will be announced in the coming weeks.

