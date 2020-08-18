Cardi B just loves a Birkin bag! The 27-year-old rapper gave her “WAP” collaborator Megan Thee Stallion a customized version of the iconic handbag, which typically sells for around $9,000, after their single hit number one on the Billboard Hot 100.

On Monday, August 17, the “Savage” singer took to Instagram to show off her unique bag. “My manager just walked in and said cardi sent you something not the birkinnnnnnnn ,” she wrote in the accompanying caption. “Thank you frennn omg I can’t believe you. I wonder what I’m gonna get her .”

The orange purse features custom artwork that depicts Hot Girl Meg’s epic scenes in the duo’s racy music video that dropped on Friday, August 7. Bright blue water droplets surround a white tiger, with the Texas native standing next to the big cat in her matching white striped ensemble as she licks her finger.

On the sides are colorfully painted money signs and graffiti-style hearts, while the back showcases a sunset-hued street with the words “be someone” written across.

The first post is a video of Megan unwrapping the Hermes box to reveal the special gift. “I know you f–king lying. Girl! B–tch! Not the Birkin!” she says. “Wow. I’m dead.”

In the next post, she shares an up-close look of the seriously cool design, while the third shows off a message Cardi B wrote on the bottom. “Thank you Meg,” it reads. “Really appreciate you!”

“WAP” made history as the first female rap collab to debut at number one on the Billboard Hot 100, while becoming the most streamed track of 2020. The super sexy video was directed by Colin Tilley and features A-list cameos from Kylie Jenner to Normani.

A Birkin bag seems to be a favorite of Cardi B’s. After all, her husband Offset gave her two for Mother’s Day! She also defended him giving their daughter Kulture a pink one for her second birthday. “I’m not mad that Daddy bought baby a Birkin,” she said in an Instagram back in January. “She’s gonna match Mommy.”

