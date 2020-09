These days, finding a decent Los Angeles home for less than a million dollars can be a daunting task. But never fear, Eva Gutowski is here with good news: the successful YouTuber and Orange County native has put her main residence on the market for a (relatively) paltry $989,000. And this isn’t some tired old […]

The post YouTuber Eva Gutowski Checks Out of Encino Starter House appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.