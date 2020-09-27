Japanese actress Yuko Takeuchi has been found dead at her Tokyo home at the age of 40. Police have launched an investigation and suspect the mother of two took her own life, according to local media reports. Her second child was born only in January. Takeuchi was well-known in Japan and played the female Sherlock Holmes […]

The post Yuko Takeuchi Dies Aged 40: Japanese Actress Starred In ‘Miss Sherlock’ & ‘The Ring’ appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.