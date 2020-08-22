Director Zack Snyder revealed the first extended first look at the Snyder Cut of “Justice League” during the DC FanDome virtual convention on Saturday. Snyder said the film will be released on HBO Max in 2021 in four, one-hour segments, as well as with an option to watch it as an unbroken four-hour movie. He […]

