Zack Snyder Netflix Zombie Pic ‘Army Of The Dead’ Spawning Film Prequel & Anime Series

By Celebrity News Wire on September 3, 2020

Zack Snyder’s new zombie action heist Netflix movie Army of the Dead won’t drop until next year, but the streamer, in a unique move, has already greenlit a prequel feature and spin-off anime series. Army of the Dead follows the aftermath of a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, and the group of mercenaries who venture […]

