Zack Snyder Shares First Look at Darkseid in the Snyder Cut of Justice League

By Celebrity News Wire on June 18, 2020

Zack Snyder's Justice League | Photo Credits: HBO Max

www.youtube.com\/","thumbnail_height":360,"thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/i.ytimg.com\/vi\/3cxixDgHUYw\/hqdefault.jpg","thumbnail_width":480,"title":"JUSTICE LEAGUE - Official Trailer 1","type":"video","version":"1.0","width":480}" data-url="https://youtu.be/3cxixDgHUYw" data-autoplay="false" data-loop="false" data-start="0" data-fs="true" data-rel="true">

Update 6/18/20: It looks like we're finally going to get to see Darkseid in the Snyder Cut of Justice League. Director Zack Snyder has released the first sneak peek of his new cut of Justice League, which will be available on HBO Max, and it features Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) discovering the

...

Read More >


Other Links From TVGuide.com

  • Comment
Full Story