Zack Snyder Teases the Return of Darkseid in HBO Max's Release of the Snyder Cut

By Celebrity News Wire on May 28, 2020

Zack Snyder's Justice League | Photo Credits: HBO Max

Update 5/28/20: It looks like we're finally going to get to see Darkseid in the "Snyder Cut" of Justice LeagueTo celebrate the launch of HBO Max on May 27, director Zack Snyder tweeted an image of the villain Darkseid, who was cut from Justice League's theatrical release. Darkseid is one of the

