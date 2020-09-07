Zendaya Owns the Internet With Labor Day Weekend Selfies

Zendaya has single-handedly woken the Internet from a lazy Labor Day weekend… with a trio of breezy snaps.

Looking relaxed in a white singlet with her braids hanging free, Daya’s selfies captured glorious weather and blue skies.

Twitter went wild for them and no caption was needed.

Over several hours, the singer and actor’s tweet enjoyed more than 1.2 million “likes,” 195,000 retweets and upwards of 53,000 comments.

The 24-year-old artist recently scored her first Emmy nomination (July 28) for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for her HBO series Euphoria.

She’ll also star in Denis Villeneuve’s remake of Frank Herbert’s epic offworld series Dune.

See the photos below.

