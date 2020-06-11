- You are here:
- Home
- /
- Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Renewed for Season 2 at NBC
Error message
Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).
Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Renewed for Season 2 at NBC
NBC has made the wise and important decision to renew Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist for a second season! Now the only question left is what songs Zoey's (Jane Levy) nearest and dearest will secretly serenade her with next season as she gets to listen in on their private thoughts thanks to a
...
Read More >
Other Links From TVGuide.com
Hot Celebrity Photos: Galleries