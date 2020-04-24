Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Sneak Peek: Funeral Plans for Mitch Take a Dark Turn
Error message
Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).
Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Sneak Peek: Funeral Plans for Mitch Take a Dark Turn
While it is true that Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist is the heartwarming gem of a TV show we need in these trying times, TV Guide has a sneak peek at Sunday's episode that will probably make you a bit emotional. After Mitch's (Peter Gallagher) recent downturn in health, the Clarkes are starting to