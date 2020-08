Zoom Video Communications, one of the few U.S. companies to see its business skyrocket during COVID-19, posted a dizzying set of financial results for its fiscal second quarter Monday. Revenue jumped to $663.5 million in the period ending July 31, up 355% from the same stretch in 2019. One key metric — the number of […]

